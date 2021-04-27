It's too soon for the Fed to taper - TD

TD Research discusses its expectations for tomorrow's FOMC policy meeting.

"We don't expect any substantive new signal yet on tapering-or tightening-even as the tone on the economy is more positive than in March. We expect the signaling to evolve over time as the recovery proceeds, and we just changed our forecast for the start of tapering to March 2022 from September 2022," TD notes.

"In the absence of a major catalyst-fixed income or otherwise-technicals, positioning and 10yr TIPS has us biased to USDJPY downside ahead of the meeting," TD adds.