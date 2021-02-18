Japanese media report Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and PM Suga to meet

BOJ Gov Kuroda met at least twice a year with Suga's predecessor Abe

It appears the tradition looks set to continue.

As a side note, Suga has been quite hands-on with the yen. In December he reportedly issued instructions to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) not to let USD/JPY drop under 100.
And earlier this week he let us know he was still watching levels:
Previous PM Abe was not so overt in displaying his concern on the currency. 

As a ps. In Japan its the MoF that decides on FX intervention, not the Bank of Japan (its usually a decision left to the central bank in other DMs). the MoF issue instruction to the BOJ on intervention. 

