JP Morgan say RBA QE is coming by the end of 2020

Reserve Bank of Australia quantitative easing is on the way - local press here in Australia with the story today on JPM's forecast

by the end of next year

JP Morgan … reviewing the Reserve Bank's revised economic forecasts and assumptions in its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy last week … concludes that the current policy settings in Australia won't achieve the macro-economic outcomes that are consistent with the RBA's objectives

"For some time, we have forecast that the RBA will cut rates by a further 25 basis points in February 2020. We now add quantitative easing to this forecast, and anticipate that the RBA will deliver a package of unconventional monetary policy measures in the fourth quarter of 2020."







Article is ungated, link here







