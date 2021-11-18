Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for November 17 versus the 25 in October

Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for November





manufacturing index 17 versus 25



composite index 24 versus 31



shipments 2 versus 28 last month



new orders -4 versus 27 last month



backlog of orders 10 versus 23 last month

employees 27 versus 34 last month



average employee workweek 10 verse 15 last month



prices received for finished products 50 the versus 47 last month



prices paid for raw material 77 versus 87 last month



new orders for exports seven versus five last month



supplier delivery time 57 versus 50 last month



inventories materials 21 versus 20 last month



inventories finished goods -2 versus six last month







Comments from the Kansas City Fed on the report:





