Kaplan: Fully supports outcome of FOMC meeting this week

Fed's Kaplan is speaking

fully supports outcome of the FOMC meeting this week



more fiscal 8 would be a big help for economy



expects US to grow by 4% 2021



says he believes it will be time to pull back on asset purchases when it is clear the economy is recovering strongly



As 2021 moves forward and vaccines to treat Covid-19 roll out, if the Fed is "making substantial progress on our dual mandate goals, I do think it would be healthy and very appropriate to begin the process of tapering our asset purchases."



the economy faces a lot of uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and vaccines to combat it make their way to the public.



He said what is now a 6.7% jobless rate could fall to 5% or lower.

Inflation could also pick up as the economy perks up, but said broader and longer-running trends in the economy tied in large part to technology, could dampen any price pressure jump.



Kaplan makes the comments in a Wall Street Journal interview

Fed's Kaplan (non voting member in 2021 and more of a bear) says: