Kaplan: Sees a broadening of price pressures that are going into other sectors

  • Sees a broadening the price pressures that are going into other sectors
  • Expects 2.4% inflation next year to be broad-based
  • We will see evidence of whether the price pressures are transitory
  • There are still a lot of supply constraints in the labor market
  • Supply/demand imbalances are likely to persist
  • Don't expect the explosive headline numbers in jobs report
  • Business  contacts say that they cannot find workers 
  • Would prefer to taper sooner than the end of year.
  • Earlier taper will mean more flexibility later.
  • We will get to "substantially further progress" sooner than we expected
  • Asset purchases aare not effective in addressing supply issues
  • People are on notice adjustments are coming, the only question is when
  • He expects Fed asset purchases will go much better this time than the last time (i.e. no or limited taper tantrum).
  • He's ready to taper sooner because of questions about efficacy, side effects
  • Tapering should be done gradually
Kaplan has been more hawkish. He is not a voting member in 2021.  He will be a voting member next in 2023. Kaplan is the Fed president in one of the more powerful (economically) districts including the state of Texas.
