Kaplan: Sees a broadening of price pressures that are going into other sectors

Dallas Fed Kaplan speaking. Nonvoting member in 2021

Sees a broadening the price pressures that are going into other sectors

Expects 2.4% inflation next year to be broad-based

We will see evidence of whether the price pressures are transitory

There are still a lot of supply constraints in the labor market

Supply/demand imbalances are likely to persist

Don't expect the explosive headline numbers in jobs report

Business contacts say that they cannot find workers

Would prefer to taper sooner than the end of year.

Earlier taper will mean more flexibility later.

We will get to "substantially further progress" sooner than we expected

Asset purchases aare not effective in addressing supply issues

People are on notice adjustments are coming, the only question is when

He expects Fed asset purchases will go much better this time than the last time (i.e. no or limited taper tantrum).

He's ready to taper sooner because of questions about efficacy, side effects

Tapering should be done gradually

Kaplan has been more hawkish. He is not a voting member in 2021. He will be a voting member next in 2023. Kaplan is the Fed president in one of the more powerful (economically) districts including the state of Texas.