Fed's Kaplan. Sees risks to the downside.

Speaking on CNBC









Sees growth at 2%

As long as consumer remain strong, expects solid growth

Part of Fed job is to be forward looking

Taking all the time to access the economy until September

Will have an open mind about further action if needed



he back the Fed's July rate cut



manufacturing, global growth slowing



would like to avoid taking further action on rates



risks to 2% growth forecast is to the downside



focused on what is the growth potential of the US economy



we need policy that fits the US economy



disagreement among Fed policymakers is healthy



businesses have gotten more cautious due to trade uncertainty



want to be careful about cutting rates unless have to



if wait until consumer starts to slow, we waited too long







CNBC interviews from Jackson Hole will continue tomorrow with

James Bullard at 7:30 AM ET

Loretta Mester at 8:30 AM ET.

BOE Mark Carney will speak after the close at 5:30 PM ET.

Gita Gopinath IMF Chief Economist will speak at 11:30 AM ET. ForexLive

The Dallas Fed President is not a voting member in 2019, but is the Pres of arguably the most diversified and important economic regions in the US.