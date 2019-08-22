Fed's Kaplan. Sees risks to the downside.
Speaking on CNBC
The Dallas Fed President is not a voting member in 2019, but is the Pres of arguably the most diversified and important economic regions in the US.
- Sees growth at 2%
- As long as consumer remain strong, expects solid growth
- Part of Fed job is to be forward looking
- Taking all the time to access the economy until September
- Will have an open mind about further action if needed
- he back the Fed's July rate cut
- manufacturing, global growth slowing
- would like to avoid taking further action on rates
- risks to 2% growth forecast is to the downside
- focused on what is the growth potential of the US economy
- we need policy that fits the US economy
- disagreement among Fed policymakers is healthy
- businesses have gotten more cautious due to trade uncertainty
- want to be careful about cutting rates unless have to
- if wait until consumer starts to slow, we waited too long
His comments are a bit more cautious/dovish vs. the comments made in July (see prior post).
