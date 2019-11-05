Kuroda: I don't think extra fiscal spending would be problematic
Comments from the BOJ Governor to reporters
The BOJ is so far deep in monetary and fiscal policy experimentation that they might has well see how far they can take it. Fire up the helicopters.
- If govt were to ramp up fiscal spending, the fiscal, monetary policy mix will have a bigger positive effect on economy than when fiscal or monetary steps are taken individually
- More issuance may be meaningful to drop in yields
- Need to continues with large-scale easing
- Japan's inflation far from target
- More issuance of super-long bonds may be meaningful