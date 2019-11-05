Kuroda: I don't think extra fiscal spending would be problematic

Comments from the BOJ Governor to reporters



If govt were to ramp up fiscal spending, the fiscal, monetary policy mix will have a bigger positive effect on economy than when fiscal or monetary steps are taken individually

More issuance may be meaningful to drop in yields

Need to continues with large-scale easing

Japan's inflation far from target

More issuance of super-long bonds may be meaningful



The BOJ is so far deep in monetary and fiscal policy experimentation that they might has well see how far they can take it. Fire up the helicopters.