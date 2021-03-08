BOJ Gov Kuroda's comments on Friday being given credit for supporting Japanese shares

An analyst in Tokyo says Bank of Japan governor Kuroda's comments on Friday last week (that he saw no need to widen the JGB target trading band) are support for stocks.

  • "Investors were prepared to sell bonds at a loss and compensate that loss with a gain from selling stocks. But Kuroda's view has completely changed that direction" 
