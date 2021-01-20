Macklem Q&A: Adjusting QE process will be a gradual process

Q&A with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem





BOC spent a good deal of time discussing stimulus amount

QE changes will be a process not a switch

BOC will be watching vaccine rollout closely



We're expecting a very serious chop in growth

We'll need a QE program for some time to come

We expect the rebound in investment to come a little bit earlier

Declines to indicate whether they discussed a cut to 10 bps but says it's one of the options if more stimulus needed

On the margin, the stronger Canadian dollar is dampening exports

The risk is further appreciation of the loonie. If we see more appreciation, that presents some downward risks to our assessment

Most of recent appreciation in CAD is due to broad-based depreciation of USD

USD/CAD has bounced during the speech but it's part of a broader retracement in the dollar and risk trades.

