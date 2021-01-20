Macklem Q&A: Adjusting QE process will be a gradual process

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Q&A with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem

  • BOC spent a good deal of time discussing stimulus amount
  • QE changes will be a process not a switch
  • BOC will be watching vaccine rollout closely
  • We're expecting a very serious chop in growth
  • We'll need a QE program for some time to come
  • We expect the rebound in investment to come a little bit earlier
  • Declines to indicate whether they discussed a cut to 10 bps but says it's one of the options if more stimulus needed
  • On the margin, the stronger Canadian dollar is dampening exports
  • The risk is further appreciation of the loonie. If we see more appreciation, that presents some downward risks to our assessment
  • Most of recent appreciation in CAD is due to broad-based depreciation of USD
USD/CAD has bounced during the speech but it's part of a broader retracement in the dollar and risk trades.
