Mexico central bank governor Diaz de Leon: Bitcoin acts more like a volatile investment

Not ready for prime time

despite El Salvador's recent use of bitcoin as legal tender, the Mexican central bank governor Diaz de Leon is on the wires reminding us that bitcoin acts more like a volatile investment, then a payment method.







The price of bitcoin tumbled some 17/18% after El Salvador's action this week, and is certainly a reminder of the volatility inherent in the digital currency (and it doesn't compare to others).





My son reminds me daily of his move into Solana (it sounds like a car model from Hyundai). It's price is up some 876% from the recent July low to the high today. In comparison, bitcoin is quite tame after all. ; )



