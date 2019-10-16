US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says has normal discussions with central banks on currency

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reuters add to that headline with: "Nothing specific about Japan"


More:
  • as of now there is no invitation from China for more trade talks in Beijing
  • says Lighthizer and he are prepared to travel to China
  • says intellectual property protections in china trade deal are 'quite broad'
  • says some technology transfer issues 'will overlap with phase 2' of China trade deal
  • has not determined how to treat China in next treasury currency report
  • had discussions with Chinese officials on currency that made Treasury more comfortable
  • objective is for US and Chinese Presidents to sign trade agreement when they meet.
  • we have not addressed the December 15 tariffs in China trade deal phase 1
  • will address December 15 tariffs as we go along with negotiations
  • top near term trade priorities are competing phase 1 of China deal, passing USMCA in Congress
  • have had lots of discussions on trade with the EU, focus is on increased auto production in the US


