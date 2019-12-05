More from BOC Lane: If had inflation persistently below target, we'd cut rates

  • If had inflation persistently below target we would cut rates
  • Governing Council did not consider merits of insurance cut ahead of December 4 announcement
  • Cutting rates now in case something might happen in the future could set us up for a bigger shock
  • Wouldn't say we are being upbeat in our assessment of Canadian economy, we see risks as being more balanced than in the past
  • Stronger investment is generally an encouraging sign
  • If trade conflicts worsen, could trigger world recession
  • Our sense is there is bit of a disconnect between optimism in markets and potential risks tied to trade disruption
  • For some time now we've seen markets taking a very optimistic tack, reflected in a near record equity markets
  • We are monitoring appreciation of Canadian dollar, it's an important input; lately it has been in a pretty stable range
The USDCAD is trading near lows At 1.31654. The low price for the day reach 1.31579

