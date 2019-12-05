More from BOC Lane: If had inflation persistently below target, we'd cut rates

If had inflation persistently below target we would cut rates



Governing Council did not consider merits of insurance cut ahead of December 4 announcement



Cutting rates now in case something might happen in the future could set us up for a bigger shock



Wouldn't say we are being upbeat in our assessment of Canadian economy, we see risks as being more balanced than in the past



Stronger investment is generally an encouraging sign



If trade conflicts worsen, could trigger world recession



Our sense is there is bit of a disconnect between optimism in markets and potential risks tied to trade disruption



For some time now we've seen markets taking a very optimistic tack, reflected in a near record equity markets



We are monitoring appreciation of Canadian dollar, it's an important input; lately it has been in a pretty stable range



