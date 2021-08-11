More from Fed's George: Expects US to continue to grow at a healthy clip
Fed's George (voter in 2022)
More comments from Feds George:
- Demand is strong as shown in Q2 GDP
- She expects US economy to continue to grow at a healthy clip
- Services sector is not quite back to where it needs to be
- It will take a combination of things for service sector to ease up
- Demographics are going to affect labor force participation and need to adjust based on retirements
- Firms have more pricing power than they did two years ago or five years ago
- FOMC was intentional in adopting an average inflation targeting framework that was not mechanical
- Over the past decade, the public hasn't worry much about inflation and that a good thing
- Household balance sheets are healthy on the aggregate though some people are struggling
- Some of the froth in the housing market has started to back off