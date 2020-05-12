More from Fed's Mester - negative rates would not work well in the US

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Loretta Mester is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

  • doesn't think it's too late to launch main street lending facility because it will provide needed support to businesses
  • says opening up has to be done in a responsible way so you are basing it on what public health officials tell you
  • says negative rates wouldn't work well in our economy because of negative effects on banking system and mutual funds
Earlier comments:


See here for global coronavirus case data
