More from Fed's Mester - negative rates would not work well in the US
Loretta Mester is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
- doesn't think it's too late to launch main street lending facility because it will provide needed support to businesses
- says opening up has to be done in a responsible way so you are basing it on what public health officials tell you
- says negative rates wouldn't work well in our economy because of negative effects on banking system and mutual funds
