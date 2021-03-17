More from RBA's Kent - doesn't think monetary policy should or can control asset prices

Christopher Kent is the Reserve Bank of Australia's Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)









Says of course the Bank is aware of, and focused on, what asset prices are doing

'if asset prices are rising on the back of deteriorating lending standards and rising financial risk that would be a concern

the cash rate will not be increased until inflation is sustainably in the RBA's 2 to 3% target band

we are at the effective lower bound with our policy rate

does not thnk negative rates are helpful in Australia, would impede banks' ability to lend

later this year the RBA will consider additional bond buying - will depend on economic data

RBA still increasing its bond holdings at a reasonably good pace





He is speaking (via videoconference or whatever the kids call it now) to the Australian Finance Industry Association, Sydney.