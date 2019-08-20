More from the RBNZ's Assistant Governor Hawkesby on the impact of the 50bp interest rate cut
The headline comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand on onetary policy are here:
The RBNZ website has more on his comments, which were delivered as part of a panel discussion yesterday at the Bank for International Settlements forum in Manila,
- "decisive action now gave inflation the best chance to lift earlier, reducing the probability that unconventional tools would be needed in the response to any future adverse shock."
Christian Hawkesby is the RBNZ Assistant Governor and General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets, and Banking