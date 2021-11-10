More on Fed’s Bullard expecting two rate hikes in 2022

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bullard is President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve branch.

I posted earlier on his comments Tuesday here:
That post conveyed what limited coverages Bullard's speech had, with the only source being a tightly gated Wall Street Journal report (see that post for the link if you can access the Journal). 

CNBC now have an ungated article up for more info:

  • expecting the U.S. central bank to hike its benchmark rate twice in 2022, after it's finished with winding down its bond-buying program.
  • Bullard added the caveat that his viewpoint was based on current economic data and that his prediction could change as time progresses.

Link to CNBC is here. 

