More on NZ banks calling RBNZ rate hikes sooner (ASB forecasting November this year)

The much-watched NZIER quarterly survey post is here:

New Zealand QSBO for Q2 2021, business confidence headline 7% (vs. -13% prior)

NZ bank ASB forecasts the RBNZ hiking its cash rate in November this year

NZ bank ASB forecasts the RBNZ hiking its cash rate in November this year

ANZ in New Zealand are also calling for RBNZ rate hikes sooner

inflation and demand gauges in the NZIER's Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion are so strong that it is increasingly clear that the RBNZ cannot afford to wait much longer before starting to reduce the amount of monetary stimulus currently in place

ANZ cite similar in their piece published after the survey (see that link above ANZ's reasoning).

