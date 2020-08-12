More Rosengren: Negative interest rates are unlikely to be used

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Boston Fed's Rosengren

More comments from Boston Fed's Pres. Rosengren:
  • more companies may look to Main Street program if Congress doesn't take more action to help small businesses
  • negative interest rates are unlikely to be used
  • we don't have nearly enough testing so businesses that require social interaction are going to be challenged in the fall
  • online businesses are being quite successful
  • this is an appropriate time to take a strong fiscal actions
  • vaccines won't be immediately available
  • we need a plan that is going to last through fall and winter

