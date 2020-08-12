More Rosengren: Negative interest rates are unlikely to be used

More from Boston Fed's Rosengren
More comments from Boston Fed's Pres. Rosengren:
- more companies may look to Main Street program if Congress doesn't take more action to help small businesses
- negative interest rates are unlikely to be used
- we don't have nearly enough testing so businesses that require social interaction are going to be challenged in the fall
- online businesses are being quite successful
- this is an appropriate time to take a strong fiscal actions
- vaccines won't be immediately available
- we need a plan that is going to last through fall and winter
