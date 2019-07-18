More Williams: US inflation expectations are far more anchored than 25 years ago

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Answers audiences questions

He adds:
  • still sees a link between inflation, economic strength
  • US inflation expectations are far more anchored than 25 years ago
  • the natural rate of unemployment may be around 4%
  • standard inflation targeting approach may anchor inflation expectations too low
  • risks of lower for longer rates includes asset bubbles, excessive credit
  • It would be worrisome if we are seeing a persistent decline in inflation expectations
  • he wants monetary policy to focus on the macroeconomy and prudential regulation to focus on financial system
  • there might be structural factors causing a decline in inflation expectations
  • we have an economy growing above trend
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose