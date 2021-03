Remarks by new Turkish central bank chief, Şahap Kavcıoğlu





He also reaffirms that the 1-week repo rate continues to be the main policy tool for the central bank. As much as the headline looks enticing, he would not have been appointed if he isn't going to follow through on Erdogan's wishes.