New York Fed Nowcast 2.14% versus 2.01% last week

New York Fed Nowcast estimate for 1st quarter GDP growth





The biggest contributors were from merchant wholesalers total inventories which added 0.07% and new single-family houses sold which added 0.8%.





The largest tractors this week came from manufacturing shipments of durable goods which subtracted -0.06%. Real personal consumption subtracted -0.03%.









The New York Fed Nowcast estimate for fourth-quarter GDP growth has risen to 2.14% from 2.01% last week.