New York Fed Nowcast 2.14% versus 2.01% last week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New York Fed Nowcast estimate for 1st quarter GDP growth

The New York Fed Nowcast estimate for fourth-quarter GDP growth has risen to 2.14% from 2.01% last week.

The biggest contributors were from merchant wholesalers total inventories which added 0.07% and new single-family houses sold which added 0.8%.

The largest tractors this week came from manufacturing shipments of durable goods which subtracted -0.06%. Real personal consumption subtracted -0.03%.

New York Fed Nowcast estimate for 1st quarter GDP growth_
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose