New Zealand - ASB raises mortgage rates (comes prior to the RBNZ policy announcement today)

News from NZ this morning that ASB has hiked rates:

raised its 6 month fixed rate by +30 bps to 3.29%

1 year fixed rate by +36 bps to 2.55%

2 year rate by +36 bps also, to 2.95%

rates for 3, 4, and 5years are all +30 bps also





ASB is the second-largest home loan lender in New Zealand. Its likely other banks will follow with hikes.



