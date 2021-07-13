New Zealand - ASB raises mortgage rates (comes prior to the RBNZ policy announcement today)
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy review is due at 0200 GMTEarlier:
News from NZ this morning that ASB has hiked rates:
- raised its 6 month fixed rate by +30 bps to 3.29%
- 1 year fixed rate by +36 bps to 2.55%
- 2 year rate by +36 bps also, to 2.95%
- rates for 3, 4, and 5years are all +30 bps also
ASB is the second-largest home loan lender in New Zealand. Its likely other banks will follow with hikes.