New Zealand - ASB raises mortgage rates (comes prior to the RBNZ policy announcement today)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy review is due at 0200 GMT 

Earlier:
News from NZ this morning that ASB has hiked rates:
  • raised its 6 month fixed rate by +30 bps to 3.29%
  • 1 year fixed rate by +36 bps to 2.55%
  • 2 year rate by +36 bps also, to 2.95%
  • rates for 3, 4, and 5years are all +30 bps also

ASB is the second-largest home loan lender in New Zealand. Its likely other banks will follow with hikes. 


