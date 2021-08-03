New Zealand jobs report due today is the last piece of major data ahead of the RBNZ August meeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision is due on 18 August.
The data due from NZ today, at 2245 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q2
- Unemployment rate expected 4.5%, prior 4.7%
- Employment change expected +0.7% q/q, prior +0.6%
- Participation rate expected 70.6%, prior 70.4%
- Labour Cost Index expected +0.4% q/q, prior +0.4% q/q
Data from the report that is in-line with consensus expectations, or a beat, will solidify expectations of an RBNZ August rate hike.