NY Fed Nowcast estimate for 3Q growth lowered to 3.5% from 3.8%

NY Fed Nowcast estimate for 3Q growth cut





On the topside, capacity utilization and industrial production along with building permits were net positives for the week.





The current week's estimate for Q3 growth from the New York Fed Nowcast model , is showing a decline to 3.5% from 3.8% last week. The biggest contributor to the downside was retail sales and food services which attracted -0.39%. Housing starts and Empire State manufacturing survey also contributed to the downside (-0.11% and -0.14% respectively).