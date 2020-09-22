NZD traders - ICYMI the RBNZ monetary policy decision is due today - previews

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announcement will be at 0200 GMT on Wednesday 23 September 2020.


Adding these 'key points' ANZ is watching:
  • We expect a dovish tone at next Wednesday's Monetary Policy Review, reiterating that a lower OCR and bank "funding for lending" program are next up. 
  • In our view the RBNZ is unlikely to change its forward guidance that the OCR will be left unchanged until March. 
  • We also expect the RBNZ to continue its evolution towards a more tactical approach to its weekly LSAP purchases, given recent curve steepening.
And, from RBC:
  • the focus will be on any comments about negative rates or changes to asset purchases. 
  • The RBNZ has previously committed to keeping the OCR unchanged until Q1 2021, with the OIS curve currently pricing RBNZ rates to start turning negative in April 2021. 
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announcement will be at 0200 GMT on Wednesday 23 September 2020.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose