OK, I found two banks forecasting an RBA rate cut today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The consensus call is for the Reserve Bank of Australia to leave the cash rate unchanged today (at 1%). But, that call is not unanimous.

The two banks predicting a cut are:
  • Barclays
  • Deutsche Bank
In addition, independent economist Stephen Koukoulas (Market Economics) is also forecasting a cut. As is brokerage firm Morgans. 

Earlier previews posted:
Added … d'oh! …. coulda saved myself some trouble digging, here is the Bloomberg table;



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose