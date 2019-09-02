OK, I found two banks forecasting an RBA rate cut today

The consensus call is for the Reserve Bank of Australia to leave the cash rate unchanged today (at 1%). But, that call is not unanimous.

The two banks predicting a cut are:

Barclays

Deutsche Bank

In addition, independent economist Stephen Koukoulas ( Market Economics ) is also forecasting a cut. As is brokerage firm Morgans.





Earlier previews posted:

Added … d'oh! …. coulda saved myself some trouble digging, here is the Bloomberg table;











