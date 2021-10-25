Past Fed Chair Greenspan sees threat of sustained inflation above 2% target

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Alan Greenspan is probably not irrationally exuberant with his CPI view. 

  • "The tendency toward inflation remains, unfortunately, well above the average of about 2% over the past two decades"
  • some inflationary forces he says are likely to be transitory but there are other pressures to keep it above 2% longer-term 
That is from a research note he has written released by Advisors Capital Management (conveyed via a Bloomberg piece, link here, may be gated)  

Alan Greenspan is probably not irrationally exuberant with his CPI view. 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose