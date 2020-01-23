PBOC CNY reference rate setting yet to come - rumours the Bank will conduct a TMLF today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) is a liquidity tool the central bank has used in the past




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose