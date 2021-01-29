PBOC dismisses rumours that it had raised its standing loan facility rate

PBOC refutes rumours that it is tightening monetary conditions





There was growing fear of a liquidity squeeze and the PBOC did little to ease that discomfort with just a ¥100 billion injection today - worries growing of a liquidity shortage going into the Lunar New Year holidays starting 11 February.





That said, look towards the Chinese authorities sending a firm message that they will ensure sufficient liquidity going into the holiday period to bolster confidence next week.