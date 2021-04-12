PBOC reaffirms that it will keep credit growth reasonable

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

PBOC monetary policy department head, Sun Guofeng, remarks

  • Will maintain prudent monetary policy
  • Closely watching changes in international economies and financial sectors
Well, the latest credit data for February certainly backs up their commitment but we'll see how things go in the coming months, with the market keeping a watchful eye in case Chinese officials decide to surreptitiously tighten policy.

That is a key risk for Chinese markets and emerging markets in general as well.

