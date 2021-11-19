PBOC reaffirms that will continue to implement stable monetary policy

Prudent monetary policy should be flexible, appropriate, prioritise stability

Monetary policy will be based on China's own conditions

China inflation pressure is manageable

Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable

Will fend off financial risks and keep liquidity reasonably ample

The typical remarks by the PBOC and nothing new in terms of language, thus reaffirming their stance despite ongoing concerns surrounding the property market and the COVID-19 situation in general across the country.