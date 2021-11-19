PBOC reaffirms that will continue to implement stable monetary policy
Remarks by the Chinese central bank
- Prudent monetary policy should be flexible, appropriate, prioritise stability
- Monetary policy will be based on China's own conditions
- China inflation pressure is manageable
- Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
- Will fend off financial risks and keep liquidity reasonably ample
The typical remarks by the PBOC and nothing new in terms of language, thus reaffirming their stance despite ongoing concerns surrounding the property market and the COVID-19 situation in general across the country.