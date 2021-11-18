PBOC says that two-way fluctuations in the yuan will become the normal
Remarks by the PBOC on the Chinese yuan
These remarks are interesting to note as they could be prepping the market for a potential trendier move in the currency (or not). The yuan has been rather unimaginative since the middle of the year as the central bank has kept a tight lid on proceedings.
- Yuan exchange rate could either appreciate or depreciate in the future
Here is a look at the offshore yuan, largely keeping in between 6.35 to 6.50 since: