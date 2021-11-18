PBOC says that two-way fluctuations in the yuan will become the normal

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by the PBOC on the Chinese yuan

  • Yuan exchange rate could either appreciate or depreciate in the future
These remarks are interesting to note as they could be prepping the market for a potential trendier move in the currency (or not). The yuan has been rather unimaginative since the middle of the year as the central bank has kept a tight lid on proceedings.

Here is a look at the offshore yuan, largely keeping in between 6.35 to 6.50 since:

USD/CNH

