PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3929 (vs. estimate at 6.3860)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.3860

Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3952

Substantially weaker than expected again for the onshore yuan reference rate setting.





PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos