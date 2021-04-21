PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.5046 (vs. yesterday at 6.5103)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The People's Bank of China sets the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.   

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • The previous close was 6.5009
  • Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.5039, Bloomberg 6.5051 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC) 

Another strengthening for the onshore yuan mid-rate today from the People's Bank of China. 

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo   

  • 10 billion yuan reverse repo mature today   
  • net neutral on the day

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose