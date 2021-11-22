PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3952 (vs. estimate at 6.3880)

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.3866

Friday's reference rate was 6.3825

The setting from the PBOC is significantly weaker for the CNY than was expected. Over the weekend the PBOC expressed a desire to slow the rise of the yuan:

PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos