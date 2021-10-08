PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4604 (vs. estimate at 6.4617)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. Reuters estimate was 6.4617. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. The previous close, way back before the long holiday, was 6.4480.

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos 340bn RRs mature today

thus net 330bn yuan drain on the day - subtracting liquidity after the holiday





China is back after the long holiday!















