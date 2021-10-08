PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4604 (vs. estimate at 6.4617)
People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- Reuters estimate was 6.4617. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close, way back before the long holiday, was 6.4480.
PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
340bn RRs mature today
thus net 330bn yuan drain on the day - subtracting liquidity after the holiday
China is back after the long holiday!