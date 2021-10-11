PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4479 (vs. estimate at 6.4490)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 
  • Reuters estimate was 6.4490. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.     
  • The previous close was 6.4440
Strongest mid-rate setting for CNY since the middle of last month. 

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

  • 200bn RRs mature today 

  • thus net 190bn yuan drain on the day - subtracting liquidity after the holiday continues 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose