PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5527 (vs. Friday at 6.5649)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

There was no mid-rate setting on Monday due to the holiday in China.

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan reference rate for the first trading session of the week.  

  • The previous close was 6.5675
  • Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.5532, Bloomberg 6.5520 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.) 

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo

  • 20 billion yuan reverse repo matures today

  • thus a net 10bn yuan drain



