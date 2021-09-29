Powell: Supply side constraints are what's really holding back the economy right now

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Powell at the ECB forum

Powell
  • US fiscal policy more-than fully supported lost incomes
  • Because of bottlenecks, this is an unusual situation
  • Estimates of Q3 GDP have come down, though still at strong levels
  • We expect inflation to moderate as bottlenecks ease 
  • Financial market pricing is well-aligned with transitory inflation
  • If inflation lasts long enough, we monitor if it could push up expectations. That would be a serious concern
  • There is a sense of urgency in wanting to push ahead of central bank digital currency, but we won't rush it

