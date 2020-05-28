RBA Gov. Lowe - evidence so far is economic package is working

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking from his appearance at the Australian parliament's Senate Select Committee on COVID-19

  • RBA will maintain its expansionary monetary polices until progress is made towards full employment and we are confident on inflation 
  • much depends on how quickly confidence can be restored
  • latest jobs data were a shocking set of numbers, jobs data were not quite as bad as first thought
  • signs of bottoming out in labour market 
  • some pick up of employment in most effected industries
  • pipeline of existing work for some industries is thinning out
  • will see further decline in jobs in Mat, but not as bad as April
  • decline in jobs could now be 15% as opposed to 20% as first feared
  • economic outlook is incredibly uncertain
  • it will be a critical moment when the JobKeeper programme is withdrawn, says if the economy has not recovered by sept September may need to extend that programme
  • hopes that fiscal support will be around for a long time
  • current cash rate at 25bp is effectively the lowest it can go

