RBA Gov Lowe: Underlying inflation at 2.5% would not be enough for a rate hike

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speech: topic is Recent Trends in Inflation

a Q&A will follow

Headlines via Reuters

latest data, forecasts do not warrant a rate rise in 2022

economy, inflation would have to turn out very differently for the board to consider a hike next year

says still plausible first increase in the cash rate will not be before 2024

could be a case for hike before 2024 if inflation rises faster than expected

underlying inflation at 2.5% mid-point would not warrant a rate rise

need to see underlying inflation well within 2-3% range and confident it will stay there

a sharp rise in underlying inflation would have different policy implications to a slow drift up

inflation pressures in Australia are more muted than globally

says yet to see a broad-based pick-up in wages growth in Australia

our business liaison suggests most retain a strong cost control mindset

energy prices in Australia trending lower due to wind, solar capacity

likely global inflation pressures will moderate over next 18 months as demand/supply adjusts

Lowe has been a little more specific with these comments in terms of requirements for a rate hike, bolded above. So, inflation sustainably above 2.5% would seem to increase the chance of a hike. Similarly, a sharp rise instead of a slow one would increase the chance.









