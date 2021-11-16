RBA Gov Lowe: Underlying inflation at 2.5% would not be enough for a rate hike

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speech:  topic is Recent Trends in Inflation 

  • a Q&A will follow 
  •  latest data, forecasts do not warrant a rate rise in 2022
  • economy, inflation would have to turn out very differently for the board to consider a hike next year
  • says still plausible first increase in the cash rate will not be before 2024
  • could be a case for hike before 2024 if inflation rises faster than expected
  • underlying inflation at 2.5% mid-point would not warrant a rate rise
  • need to see underlying inflation well within 2-3% range and confident it will stay there
  • a sharp rise in underlying inflation would have different policy implications to a slow drift up
  • inflation pressures in Australia are more muted than globally
  • says yet to see a broad-based pick-up in wages growth in Australia 
  • our business liaison suggests most retain a strong cost control mindset
  • energy prices in Australia trending lower due to wind, solar capacity
  • likely global inflation pressures will moderate over next 18 months as demand/supply adjusts

Lowe has been a little more specific with these comments in terms of requirements for a rate hike, bolded above. So, inflation sustainably above 2.5% would seem to increase the chance of a hike. Similarly, a sharp rise instead of a slow one would increase the chance. 


Full text is here:
