RBA has a "clear easing bias … dovish tinge … downbeat .... subdued language"
RBC on the Reserve Bank of Australia, the headline sums it up but for more:
This in summary:
- RBA's September minutes confirmed a clear easing bias
- a more dovish tinge
- discussion on global growth and risks was notably more downbeat
- comments on wage growth hint at another possible downward revision to its inflation forecasts
- RBA's business liaison had yet to show much impact on expenditure from the boost currently underway from the low to middle income tax offset
- language around the housing market was rather subdued
- employment growth to moderate over the following six months
