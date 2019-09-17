RBA has a "clear easing bias … dovish tinge … downbeat .... subdued language"

RBC on the Reserve Bank of Australia, the headline sums it up but for more:

This in summary:
  • RBA's September minutes confirmed a clear easing bias
  • a more dovish tinge
  • discussion on global growth and risks was notably more downbeat
  • comments on wage growth hint at another possible downward revision to its inflation forecasts
  • RBA's business liaison had yet to show much impact on expenditure from the boost currently underway from the low to middle income tax offset
  • language around the housing market was rather subdued
  • employment growth to moderate over the following six months
Earlier responses posted re the minutes:
Minutes are here:

