RBA minutes: AUD is at lower end of recent range

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes

  • board prepared to ease policy further if needed
  • board agreed "case could be made" for a rate cut at the November meeting
  • decided rates should be held steady "at this meeting"
  • board recognised "negative effects" of lower rates on savers and confidence
  • rate cuts could have different impact on confidence than in the past
  • saw case to wait and asses impact of "substantial" stimulus already delivered
  • agreed extended period of low interest rates would be required to meet targets
  • AUD at lower end of range of recent times
  • saw "moderate" Australian GDP growth for the Sept qtr
  • considerable uncertainty over the outlook for household consumption
  • risks from home building sector tilted to downside, could delay recovery
  • liaison showed firms expected steady wages growth, very few saw a pick up
  • risk extended period of low wage growth could lower wage expectations, norms
  • board agreed a lift in wages growth would be a "welcome development"
  • risks to global growth forecasts still tilted to downside

Headlines via Reuters,

That lot is not very encouraging. Dovish set of minutes, but it was unlikely to be otherwise. I bolded a couple of the points above. The negative effects one … RBA seems to have settled well into that place between a rock and a hard place? There are few policy options open to a central bank other than twiddling with the interest rate lever ….  or is 'unconventional' policy going to be on agenda sooner than we think? 


rba qe
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose