RBA minutes: AUD is at lower end of recent range

Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes

board prepared to ease policy further if needed

board agreed "case could be made" for a rate cut at the November meeting

decided rates should be held steady "at this meeting"

board recognised "negative effects" of lower rates on savers and confidence

rate cuts could have different impact on confidence than in the past

saw case to wait and asses impact of "substantial" stimulus already delivered

agreed extended period of low interest rates would be required to meet targets

AUD at lower end of range of recent times

saw "moderate" Australian GDP growth for the Sept qtr

considerable uncertainty over the outlook for household consumption

risks from home building sector tilted to downside, could delay recovery

liaison showed firms expected steady wages growth, very few saw a pick up

risk extended period of low wage growth could lower wage expectations, norms

board agreed a lift in wages growth would be a "welcome development"

risks to global growth forecasts still tilted to downside

Headlines via Reuters,

That lot is not very encouraging. Dovish set of minutes, but it was unlikely to be otherwise. I bolded a couple of the points above. The negative effects one … RBA seems to have settled well into that place between a rock and a hard place? There are few policy options open to a central bank other than twiddling with the interest rate lever …. or is 'unconventional' policy going to be on agenda sooner than we think?







