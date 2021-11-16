RBA November minutes: Repeats no hike to cash rate until wage & inflation criteria are met
Reserve Bank of Australia November 2021 monetary policy meeting minutes
Headlines via Reuters
- economy expected to bounce back quickly as restrictions are eased further
- remained committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions
- further pick-up in underlying inflation was expected, but it would be only gradual
- board will not raise the cash rate until wage and inflation criteria are met
- members acknowledged that the risks to the inflation forecast had changed
- main uncertainties related to the persistence of the current disruptions to global supply chains and to the behaviour of wages
- central scenario for the economy continued to be consistent with the cash rate remaining at its current level until 2024
Full text:
