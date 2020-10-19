RBA October meeting minutes are due Tuesday at 0030GMT

Spoiler alert - these are stale and likely to be of little impact after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke last week.

Lowe suggested more monetary policy stimulus is likely. Analysts have already nearly locked in November (the meeting is on the 3rd) as the date for:

a cut in the cash rate to 0.1%

a cut in the term funding facility rate to 0.1%

a cut in the three-year government bond target to 0.1%

Lowe also indicated that the Bank would make further purchases in the 5- 10 year part of the Australian government bond curve.



