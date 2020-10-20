RBA October meeting minutes - board to place more emphasis on actual inflation, not forecast inflation

Reserve Bank of Australia October 2020 policy meeting minutes

board agreed to maintain highly accommodative policy settings as long as required

members observed that the global economy was gradually recovering

the continuation of the recovery was dependent on containment of the virus

continue to consider how additional monetary easing could support jobs

the Australian economy had experienced the largest peacetime economic contraction since the 1930s

members noted that the decline in output in the june quarter had been smaller than in most other countries and smaller than had been expected

recovery was under way in most of australia

the second covid-19 outbreak in victoria and associated restrictions on activity had been having a major effect on the economy in that state

both unemployment and underemployment were expected to remain high for an extended period

recovery was likely to be slow and uneven, and inflation was expected to remain subdued for some time

addressing the high rate of unemployment an important national priority

board agreed to place more weight on actual, not forecast, inflation in its decision-making

Australian banking system, with its strong capital and liquidity buffers, had remained resilient and was helping the economy traverse the current difficult period

bank stood ready to purchase government securities in the event of a recurrence of market dysfunction

members recognised that the substantial, coordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy in Australia was helping to sustain the economy

public sector balance sheets in Australia were strong, which allowed for the provision of continued support

members considered that fiscal and monetary support would be required for some time given the outlook for the economy and the prospect of high unemployment

board discussed the case for additional monetary easing to support jobs and the overall economy

members noted that larger balance sheet expansions by other central banks relative to the reserve bank was contributing to lower sovereign yields in most other advanced economies

members discussed the implications of this for the Australian dollar exchange rate.

members discussed the options of reducing the targets for the cash rate and the 3-year yield towards zero, without going negative, and buying government bonds further along the yield curve

these options would have the effect of further easing financial conditions in Australia

in considering the case for further monetary measures, members discussed monetary policy developments abroad and their implications for financial conditions in Australia

discussed buying government bonds further along the yield curve

