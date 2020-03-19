RBA's Lowe: Expects cash rate to remain at current level for some years, but not forever

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by RBA governor, Philip Lowe


  • RBA doing all it can to lower funding costs, support supply of credit to businesses
  • RBA will not be buying bonds directly from the government
  • May take some time for yields to fall from current level to 25 bps
  • Expects yield target to be removed before raising the cash rate
  • Expects a recovery once the virus is contained
  • Also expecting significant job losses as the virus fallout hits
  • Will maintain current setting of rates until a strong recovery is in place
ForexLive
Well, as optimistic as he sounds, there is no easy escape from QE and zero/negative rates. Just ask the ECB and BOJ how they are doing and you'd know.

So far, he's not hinting that the RBA will go full-scale on bond purchases and rather they'd be selective on particular points on the yield curve. I don't think the market can take too much heart in that but again, this is merely putting plaster on what is a breaking dam.

AUD/USD continues to trade weaker at 0.5570 currently, down by 3.5% on the day.

