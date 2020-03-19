RBA's Lowe: Expects cash rate to remain at current level for some years, but not forever

Comments by RBA governor, Philip Lowe





RBA doing all it can to lower funding costs, support supply of credit to businesses

RBA will not be buying bonds directly from the government

May take some time for yields to fall from current level to 25 bps

Expects yield target to be removed before raising the cash rate

Expects a recovery once the virus is contained

Also expecting significant job losses as the virus fallout hits

Will maintain current setting of rates until a strong recovery is in place

Well, as optimistic as he sounds, there is no easy escape from QE and zero/negative rates. Just ask the ECB and BOJ how they are doing and you'd know.





So far, he's not hinting that the RBA will go full-scale on bond purchases and rather they'd be selective on particular points on the yield curve. I don't think the market can take too much heart in that but again, this is merely putting plaster on what is a breaking dam.





AUD/USD continues to trade weaker at 0.5570 currently, down by 3.5% on the day.



