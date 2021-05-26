RBNZ Gov Orr: Says inflation pressures expected to be temporary

Earlier from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is here:

Now Orr in his post-meeting press conference:

says price pressures in the economy are likely to be temporary

tentative signs business investment is on the rise

OCR projection will only happen if the economy pans out as expected

feels confident using the projection of OCR as guidance

Orr says he is confident the risk of generalised inflation remains low

always looks forward when setting interest rates

From Dep Gov Hawkesby:

an important message is that OCR is not forward guidance





more to come












