RBNZ Gov Orr: Says inflation pressures expected to be temporary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Now Orr in his post-meeting press conference:
  • says price pressures in the economy are likely to be temporary 
  • tentative signs business investment is on the rise 
  • OCR projection will only happen if the economy pans out as expected
  • feels confident using the projection of OCR as guidance
  • Orr says he is confident the risk of generalised inflation remains low
  • always looks forward when setting interest rates 
From Dep Gov Hawkesby:
  • an important message is that OCR is not forward guidance

