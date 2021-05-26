RBNZ Gov Orr: Says inflation pressures expected to be temporary
Earlier from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is here:
Now Orr in his post-meeting press conference:
- says price pressures in the economy are likely to be temporary
- tentative signs business investment is on the rise
- OCR projection will only happen if the economy pans out as expected
- feels confident using the projection of OCR as guidance
- Orr says he is confident the risk of generalised inflation remains low
- always looks forward when setting interest rates
From Dep Gov Hawkesby:
- an important message is that OCR is not forward guidance
